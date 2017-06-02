Some AEP Ohio customers to see credit on June electric bills

If you get your electricity from AEP OHIO, you could see a credit on this month's bill.

$84 million will be refunded to customers through a credit on their June 2017 electric bills.

The one-time bill credit will be issued to customers who purchased their generation service from AEP Ohio through its standard service offer any time between August 2012 and May 2015.

The credit is part of a settlement that AEP Ohio, the Consumers' Counsel and other parties negotiated at the end of last year to resolve rate issues that were brought up in a number of lawsuits.

Credit amounts are based on a customer's electricity usage.

For instance, an average residential customer who 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month during this time will see an approximate credit of $60.

Customer bills that include the credit were sent beginning May 30, 2017, and will continue through the end of June 2017.

All AEP Ohio customers, former and current, are eligible to receive the credit.

