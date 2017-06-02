US 20 in Fulton Co. closed after tank containing fertilizer over - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

US 20 in Fulton Co. closed after tank containing fertilizer overturns

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
FULTON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol closed US 20 in Fulton County at Fulton County Road 7 after a tank containing fertilizer overturned.

A farm tractor was pulling the tank of the fertilizer.

Police say the tank contains Anhydrous Ammonia. The chemical is leaking onto the road.

