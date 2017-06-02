The Swanton Coliseum to close Saturday night

Lots of memories made wearing these old skates (Source: WTOL)

After 60 years of roller skating tradition, the Swanton Coliseum is closing its doors for good.

The roller rink is hosting skaters for the last time Saturday night from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The owners Linda and Gene Bridges says everyone is invited to come say their goodbyes and share memories.

The skating finale is a completely free event.

