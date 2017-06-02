TPD's Safe-T-City offers kids safe, fun programs for the summer

The Toledo Police Department is giving parents options to keep their kids busy this summer.

For the fourth year, the department is hosting the Brains and Bodies Summer Fitness Challenge for kids between the ages of 8 to 15.

The month-long course will keep their minds sharp with activities like chess and math games, while also working them out with football, basketball and self defense training.

"It's very important," said Officer Byron Daniels. "We want to keep our kids engaged and on point during the summer months they also get to rub elbows with the police officers."

That course begins June 19 and costs $50. The cost covers breakfast, lunch and limited transportation.

For the kids entering kindergarten, TPD's is offering six free Safe-T-City courses during the summer.

"It provides them an opportunity to be in a classroom setting, get prepared to enter kindergarten in that setting and to learn safety features for life skills," said Sgt. Greg Mahlman.

Both programs not only give kids something to do during the summer, but also allows them to have positive interactions with police officers.

"We want them to look at police officers other than someone just to arrest them," Officer Daniels said. "We want to expose possible careers. They get in contact with us, and we want them to see a different side of us."

For more information, you head to the Safe-T-City section of the Toledo police website. You can also fill out an application at the Ottawa Park substation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.