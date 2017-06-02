18-year-old arrested as big west Toledo bust nets drugs, guns, c - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

18-year-old arrested as big west Toledo bust nets drugs, guns, cash

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Zachery Ryan, 18 (Source: Toledo Police) Zachery Ryan, 18 (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police made a big drug bust in west Toledo on Friday.

Police raided a home on Rushland Ave., across from Deveaux Elementary, where they found a large amount of drugs, weapons and over $12,000 in cash.

Zachery Ryan, 18, was arrested for drug trafficking.

