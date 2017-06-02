Former Toledo Fire Chief dies

Former Toledo Fire Chief William Winkle died Thursday following a short illness.

Winkle joined the Toledo Fire Department in 1963. He rose through the ranks to become Chief in 1980.

Winkle is credited with improving the dispatch system for Toledo Fire units.

His visitation is Tuesday, June 6 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Coyle Funeral home on Reynolds Road.

The funeral is Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m.

