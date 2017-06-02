2009 death investigation reopened in connection with Daniel Myer - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

2009 death investigation reopened in connection with Daniel Myers

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Sandusky County Jail) (Source: Sandusky County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Sandusky’s Sheriff’s Department is investigating and reopening a death that happened in 2009 with connections to Daniel Myers.

Myers is currently being accused of killing Heather Bogle in 2015.

The Sandusky County Coroner’s ruled Leigh Ann Sluder’s death as a suicide in 2009. Sluder was the mother of Myers’ son.

Sluder, Bogle and Myers have all worked at Whirlpool in Clyde, Ohio.

