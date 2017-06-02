Man accused of killing wife admits to murder

A former Toledo city worker admitted to a judge that he killed his wife in December.

Terry Campbell told a Lucas County judge that he killed his wife when he took a plea deal on Thursday.

Campbell shot and killed his wife Cora at their home with a 10-month-old child present.

Campbell then had a seven-hour standoff with police before letting police inside the house.

The plea deal could send Campbell to prison for life.

He will be sentenced June 23.

