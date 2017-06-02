Lima residents get prison time for the sex trafficking of 14-year-old

Three people from Lima have been sentenced to prison for their roles in the sex trafficking of a 14-year-old.

Randy Thompson, 26, Shemeric Cook, 30, and Precious Russell, 20, all resided in the 4th Street apartment complex in Lima.

Police said the three were involved in forcing the victim to engage in sex acts from the apartment and a nearby gas station.

Thompson transported the victim to Fort Wayne where she was prostituted as well.

Thompson also lied to investigators during the case.

He plead guilty to the charges of sex trafficking of a minor, transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in prostitution, and obstruction of a sex trafficking investigation.

He was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Cook was charged with lying to investigators, attempting to distance himself from the crimes and trying to protect others who were involved in the sex trafficking of the victim.

He will serve 12 years in prison.

Russell with serve nine years in prison for the sex trafficking of a minor.

She assisted Thompson in the prostitution of the victim by creating on-line advertisements offering sexual services.

Megan Hitt, Jacqueline Young, Lorenzo Young and Aundre Davis were also involved in the crime.

They are awaiting their sentences.

