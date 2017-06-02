Walmart employees may deliver products to customers

Walmart is testing a new delivery service with its own store employees.

When an employee “punches out” and leaves the store, that may not necessarily mean that their work day is over. Instead employees may start to deliver Walmart products to customers as they drive home after finishing their regular shifts.

The retail giant has stores within 10 miles of 90% of Americans.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.