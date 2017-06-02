Heather Bogle's killer says he is not a threat to anyone

The man arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Heather Bogle was indicted by a grand jury on Friday.

Daniel Myers arrived in the courtroom in handcuffs and a bullet proof vest.

Bogle was found shot to death in the trunk of a car in Clyde in April of 2015.

Authorities said new evidence found late last month links Myers to the murder.

DNA collected from his home between Clyde and Fremont matched with DNA taken from Heather Bogle's fingernails.

Myers faces charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

His charges were laid out to him by the judge, including the fact that the aggravated murder charge holds the possibility to life in prison or the death penalty.

Speaking without a lawyer, Myers told the judge that he didn't feel like he was a danger to anyone.

"Well, I don't feel like I'm a threat or a flight risk. I have a son that I'm taking care of, so he is my number one responsibility," Myers said.

The state prosecutor requested that no bond be set in this case because the severity of the charges means he is a possible threat or flight risk.

The judge accepted the no bond request.

Myers will remain in the Sandusky County Jail until the court proceedings move forward.

Family members of Myers were in court today as well, but declined to talk to the media.

Myers will be back in court June 12.

