Daniel Myers to be held without bond

The man arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Heather Bogle was indicted by a grand jury on Friday.

Bogle was found shot to death in the trunk of a car in Clyde in April of 2015.

Authorities said DNA evidence found late last month links Myers to the murder.

Myers faces charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

He will be held without bond.

Myers will be back in court June 12.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.