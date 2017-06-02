Celebrate the start of warm weather with the Old West End Festival

The people who live in the Old West End of Toledo are getting ready for Toledo’s summer kick off, the Old West End Festival.

A number of Toledo’s founding fathers lived in the Old West End, including the Libbeys of Libby Glass, the Owens’ and the Fords.

Festival co-chair Josh Thurston said people in the Old West End take pride in where they live.

“The Old West End is on for Toledo’s oldest neighborhoods. We’re very proud of the architecture of our homes, the historic nature of them, and we just love showing them off to Toledo one weekend a year,” Thurston said.

The festival has been running for 46 years.

Thurston said there is something for everyone at the festival, which kicks off on June 3.

There will be many events going on including lawn parties, a beer garden, a market place and activities for kids.

The festival starts at 10 a.m.

