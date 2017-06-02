Man in court for stabbing another man - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man in court for stabbing another man

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man accused of stabbing another man is in court today. 

Darryl Berry stabbed and cut Howard Carpenter with a knife on June 1. 

Berry is being charged with felonious assault.

