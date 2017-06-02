Last chance to shop at The Andersons

Time is running out to shop at The Andersons.

The locations in both Maumee and Toledo are set to close June 3.

The company has laid off more than 500 people since announcing they would close the doors to the stores in January.

The store is open until 5 p.m.

Hurry over there to do your shopping at The Andersons one last time.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.