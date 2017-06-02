Convenience store robber in court

A man accused of robbing two convenience stores is in court Friday.

Michael Wilson, 31, of Point Place is accused of robbing the Stop & Shop at Secor and Laskey Roads on May 10.

He is also accused of robbing the Stop & Go on Sylvania Avenue near Secor Road on May 14.

Police said he threatened the clerks of the stores with a weapon and demanded money.

Wilson is charged with aggravated robbery, theft and a parole violation.

