Convenience store robber arrested

A man accused of robbing two convenience stores is in court Friday.

Michael Wilson, 31, of Point Place is accused of robbing the Stop & Shop at Secor and Laskey Roads on May 10.

He is also accused of robbing the Stop & Go on Sylvania Avenue near Secor Road on May 14.

Jason Heal was also involved in the robberies.

Police said Wilson threatened the clerks of the stores with a weapon and demanded money.

Both men will be in court June 15.

