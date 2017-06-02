Police searching for suspect in laundromat burglary

Police were on the scene of the burglary of a laundromat in south Toledo Thursday night.

A suspect or suspects broke into the Major Kleen laundromat on the 4000 block of Airport Highway.

Police said that someone broke through the store through the back door.

They believe the burglars were trying to make off with an ATM machine inside the store.

It is unclear if anything was taken.

No arrests have been made.

