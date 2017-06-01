BG sophomore set to competed in seated track and field championship

The state track and field meet begins this weekend in Columbus.

One of the competitors is Eric Rine, a sophomore at Bowling Green. Rine will compete in the "seated events" including the 100, 400, 800 and shot put. As a freshman, Rine won the state title for the shot put.

But only a few weeks ago, Eric was in the hospital due to complications from his Spina Bifida condition.

Despite the setback, he says he is ready to compete in Columbus.

"It's great competition. It's a lot of fun, seeing the people from all over Ohio to come down to compete with me.," Rine said.

Rine's coach says he has been closely monitoring his condition.

