Athlete of the Week: Tyler Archambeau

Maumee's baseball team is the embodiment of the hometown team.

The coach Cam Coutcher is a 1997 graduate of the school of Maumee.

Most all the players grew up in Maumee and played in their little league program. Among them is pitcher Tyler Archambeau. He is one of their top hitters on the team as well.

“I played Little League since I was six coming up," Tyler Archambeau said. "It’s a tremendous league for kids coming up. The community gives it so much support. Everyone on this team I think played so we owe it all to them for our success.”

The season had it’s ups and downs, as the Panthers play in the tough Northern Lakes League. But that tough league helped them get ready for the playoffs.

“Playing in this league got us ready for the tournament, competing," Archambeau said. "The pitching is ridiculous, guys going on to college. Once we got in the tournament we started getting confidence.”

And the coach appreciates all the little things his seniors do, especially Tyler.

“He’s been tremendous all year in leaderships," Coach Cam Coutcher said. "he continues it almost as a coach on the field.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.