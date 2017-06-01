City Council working to find money to keep city pools open

The pools in Toledo are set to open in only a few weeks. But there are still questions how the city plans to pay for the pools to stay open.

"It might be a little behind, but nonetheless I think that they're aggressively working on trying to get the money that we need," said Toledo City Councilwoman Dr. Cecelia Adams.

The parks and recreation committee gets less than one percent of the entire city's budget. Dr. Adams says they need more money for maintenance and lifeguards.

"I think that the administration with support of council is doing everything that it can to make sure we have the pools open as soon as possible and on schedule," Dr. Adams said.

Dr. Adams says she expects to get exact numbers and know where the money is coming from within the next week or so.

