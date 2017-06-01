US Senate candidate met with quick $250K, abortion pushback

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A Cleveland banker reports raising $250,000 in his U.S. Senate campaign's first 24 hours, even as he scrambles to clarify his abortion stance.

Republican Mike Gibbons said Thursday he opposes abortion and supports Planned Parenthood de-funding and Supreme Court justices who favor overturning Roe v. Wade.

Gibbons was responding to anti-abortion leaders' concerns about the vagueness of his abortion position as described in an Associated Press article.

After a Wednesday interview, AP described Gibbons as "a 'pro-people' person who's not dogmatic" on social issues.

Gibbons, who's Catholic, initially told AP he personally opposes abortion but, politically, he's "not a woman" so wouldn't choose for them. He said he wasn't "pro-choice," though, but "pro-people."

Buckeye Battle PAC has launched to support Gibbons, challenging the super PAC behind rival Josh Mandel (man-DEHL').

