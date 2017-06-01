Downtown Toledo Improvement District hosts first 'Lunch at Levis Square'

The first 'Lunch at Levis Square' kicked off Thursday in downtown Toledo.

'Lunch at Levis Square' is a Thursday afternoon concert series sponsored by the Downtown Toledo Improvement District.

The event runs through the end of September.

"We finished up a meeting, and she asked 'Hey, would you like to go grab lunch from this cool little area, grab some food from a food truck.' And I said 'Let's do it,'" said Mark, who was out at the event.

'Lunch at Levis' is located at 435 N. St. Clair St., in Levis Square Park.

