Bridge crossing Maumee River on SR 295 set to close for the summer

A Cleveland banker reports raising $250,000 in his U.S. Senate campaign's first 24 hours, even as he scrambles to clarify his abortion stance.More >>
A Cleveland banker reports raising $250,000 in his U.S. Senate campaign's first 24 hours, even as he scrambles to clarify his abortion stance.More >>
Ohio's lieutenant governor has revealed her two sons have struggled with opiate addiction.More >>
Ohio's lieutenant governor has revealed her two sons have struggled with opioid addiction.More >>
The State Highway Patrol says 14 people were killed on Ohio roads over the Memorial Day weekend.More >>
The State Highway Patrol says 14 people were killed on Ohio roads over the Memorial Day weekend.More >>
A pleasant setting will continue tonight and Friday. There will be plenty of sunshine again Friday with highs right around 80.More >>
A pleasant setting will continue tonight and Friday. There will be plenty of sunshine again Friday with highs right around 80.More >>
The Ohio Attorney General is suing five drug makers for their alleged role perpetrating the state's addictions epidemic.More >>
The Ohio attorney general is suing five drugmakers that he says are perpetrating the state's addictions epidemic.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The pools in Toledo are set to open in only a few weeks. But there are still questions how the city plans to pay for the pools to stay open.More >>
The pools in Toledo are set to open in only a few weeks. But there are still questions how the city plans to pay for the pools to stay open.More >>
A summer tradition in Findlay will offer folks a chance to get their boogie on this Friday.More >>
A summer tradition in Findlay will offer folks a chance to get their boogie on this Friday.More >>
Toledo Fire responded to a call that a man’s body was hanging out of a window of a Toledo home Wednesday night.More >>
Toledo Fire responded to a call that a man’s body was hanging out of a window of a Toledo home Wednesday night.More >>
School's out for the summer, but bullying doesn't take a vacation. The only difference is kids won't be able to report it to teachers and school officials.More >>
School's out for the summer, but bullying doesn't take a vacation. The only difference is kids won't be able to report it to teachers and school officials.More >>
It’s one of several bridges that crosses the Maumee River from Toledo, but starting this month, the State Route 295 bridge to Grand Rapids will be closed for the summer.More >>
It’s one of several bridges that crosses the Maumee River from Toledo, but starting this month, the State Route 295 bridge to Grand Rapids will be closed for the summer.More >>