Bridge crossing Maumee River on SR 295 set to close for the summer

It’s one of several bridges that crosses the Maumee River from Toledo, but starting this month, the State Route 295 bridge to Grand Rapids will be closed for the summer.

Not all details have been announced for the closure just yet, but what we do know is it’s going to have a big impact on the connecting communities.

"We do really want to keep the community in mind during this closure, unfortunately it does have to close in order to be done but we do really have them in mind," said Rebecca Shirling, Public Relations Officer for ODOT.

Not only is ODOT aiming to have this done in August so it doesn’t affect kids heading back to school, but if there any hiccups during the project that could delay construction, it would impact numerous events in the area.

"We also want to make sure it’s open for the Jazz festival," said Rebecca Shirling of ODOT.

The official detour has yet to be announced, but residents and business owners are already planning ahead.

"I live in Liberty Center so I will have to detour and take the 109 Bridge," said Erika Stoner, owner of Cottage on the River in Grand Rapids.

"We do have some notices out but as soon as we get more information we’ll be sharing that as well," said Shirling.

In the meantime, visitors shouldn’t let the construction get in the way of visiting downtown.

"There’s a lot of great shops, a lot of great businesses. Walking along the river and the bridge. It’s a great day to come down and spend the day with the family so don’t let it affect your day," said Stoner.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.