Boogie on Main Street this Friday in Findlay

A summer tradition in Findlay will offer folks a chance to get their boogie on this Friday.

Friday night, one of the largest Street parties in our area, Boogie on Main is expecting.

For over 20 years, Boogie on Main Street has been the unofficial kickoff for Summer in Hancock County.

Two bands, a local Findlay band and another from Cincinnati will play from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday.

There will also be a kids zone open until 8:30 p.m., along with drinks and food vendors.

The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for The Arts Partnership, and will go towards many youth programs in the area.

"All of the proceeds we get from this event go towards our educational programming. We have a youth theater program, we do school aid performances where schools can come to the performing arts center in town for affordable prices, we also do workshops and other educational programs like our choir," said Zach Huber, Marketing Director for The Arts Partnership.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 dollars for kids and free for little ones in strollers.

