Man arrested in Heather Bogle murder case

The Sandusky County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to one of northwest Ohio's most puzzling cold cases.

In April of 2015, Bogle was first reported missing after she failed to pick up her daughter from school. One day later, officers found Bogle shot to death in the trunk of a car in an apartment complex in Clyde.

In late-May, authorities searched for evidence in the case at a trailer park in Clyde.

A clerk at the Clyde Municipal Court confirmed Daniel Myers, 48, has been arrested and charged murder of Bogle.

According to an affidavit filed with Sandusky County Court, Myers faces charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

The affidavit also states authorities found DNA evidence at the trailer park during that search in late-May to link Myers to Heather Bogle's murder.

During a press conference, Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton said Myers owned one of the lots of the trailer park where the DNA was collected.

Sheriff Hilton says the two previously knew each other from working the same shift at a job. He did not specify where they worked. He did not release a motive in the case.

Sheriff Hilton also praised the assistance of other agencies involved in the investigation including Ohio BCI and Clyde police.

Myers is currently being held at the Sandusky County Jail. He will make his first court appearance Friday.

Meanwhile, the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office says they are continuing to collect evidence against Myers.

