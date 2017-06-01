A look into the Toledo plant that will make the new Jeep Wrangler

The Toledo North Assembly plant will now be making the Jeep Wrangler.

The plant formerly made the Jeep Cherokee on the production line, but took no time in switching production over to the Wrangler.

The plant was gutted within just an hour of the last Cherokee rolling off the line to get it ready for the Wrangler.

WTOL got to take a look into what the new plant looks like.

A golf cart ride through the plant showed construction workers welding, installing equipment, and pouring concrete.

Changing from one model to another takes a lot of work and retooling that will continue around the clock until the start of production on the Wrangler by the end of the year.

Fiat Chrysler didn’t mention jobs or what the new Wrangler will look like, but said you could see them at the dealerships in early 2018.

