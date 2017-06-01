New detox center opens in north Toledo

There are now more beds in Lucas County to help heroin addicts get clean.

Unison Health opened up a new detox facility on Cherry Street in north Toledo.

The center has 16 bed with around-the-clock nurse care.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp said treatment like this is much needed in the fight against the heroin epidemic.

“People who are overdosing and not dying, they need not to go to jail. They need to detox. They need to get help. They need to get clean. What this means for us is that it’s just another avenue for us, another location that we can tap into to be able to help people in need and people that are sick,” Tharp said.

Unison expects to provide care to approximately 500 people in the next year.

