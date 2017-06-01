New detox center opens in north Toledo

This afternoon will be partly sunny and beautiful, low levels of humidity along with highs in the middle 70s. Great weather into Friday with partly sunny skies.More >>
This afternoon will be partly sunny and beautiful, low levels of humidity along with highs in the middle 70s. Great weather into Friday with partly sunny skies.More >>
The Ohio Attorney General is suing five drug makers for their alleged role perpetrating the state's addictions epidemic.More >>
The Ohio attorney general is suing five drugmakers that he says are perpetrating the state's addictions epidemic.More >>
Michigan officials are planning to expand options for pet lovers who may want to bring their favorite companions on camping trips.More >>
Michigan officials are planning to expand options for pet lovers who may want to bring their favorite companions on camping trips.More >>
Ohioans have been crossing the border into Michigan to buy medical marijuana from Detroit-area dispensaries thanks to physician recommendations months ahead of cannabis becoming available in the state.More >>
Ohioans have been crossing the border into Michigan to buy medical marijuana from Detroit-area dispensaries thanks to physician recommendations months ahead of cannabis becoming available in the state.More >>
The American Medical Association has listed Ohio as the top state when it comes to monitoring prescription drugs.More >>
The American Medical Association has listed Ohio as the top state when it comes to monitoring prescription drugs.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Defiance County Police Department is looking to identify the suspect in an armed robbery that took place Sunday night.More >>
The Defiance County Police Department is looking to identify the suspect in an armed robbery that took place Sunday night.More >>
A plane crash has left one dead in Wood County on Wednesday.More >>
A plane crash has left one dead in Wood County on Wednesday.More >>
The Toledo North Assembly plant will now be making the Jeep Wrangler.More >>
The Toledo North Assembly plant will now be making the Jeep Wrangler.More >>
There are now more beds in Lucas County to help heroin addicts get clean.More >>
There are now more beds in Lucas County to help heroin addicts get clean.More >>
This afternoon will be partly sunny and beautiful, low levels of humidity along with highs in the middle 70s. Great weather into Friday with partly sunny skies.More >>
This afternoon will be partly sunny and beautiful, low levels of humidity along with highs in the middle 70s. Great weather into Friday with partly sunny skies.More >>