TARTA proposes plan to drop property tax in Lucas County

TARTA has plans to drop the property tax in Lucas County and the city of Rossford.

TARTA Board of Trustees passed this resolution as a solution to area transportation funding issues.

The proposal would eliminate TARTA’s current property tax levies and collect a .5 percent sales tax throughout Lucas County and Rossford in its place.

The proposal would generate operating funds for TARTA and provide financing to build and maintain roads throughout Lucas County.

Two-thirds of the funds collected would fund TARTA operations and one-third would be distributed among communities for transportation-related expenses.

It is expected that Lucas County and each existing TARTA member community will discuss the proposal and vote on a resolution.

The issue will be on the ballot in November.

