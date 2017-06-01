Pilot dies in Wood County plane crash - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A plane crash has left one dead in Wood County on Thursday. 

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said that a small private plane crashed by Kramer and Huffman in Portage Township. 

The crash was a fatality, killing the pilot.

He was a local pilot who owned the plane. 

The FAA is on the way to the scene.

