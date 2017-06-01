Pilot dies in Wood County plane crash

A plane crash has left one dead in Wood County on Thursday.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said that a small private plane crashed by Kramer and Huffman in Portage Township.

The crash was a fatality, killing the pilot.

He was a local pilot who owned the plane.

The FAA is on the way to the scene.

We'll keep you updated with more information.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.