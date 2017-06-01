BGPD looking for fraud suspect

Bowling Green police are looking to identify a fraud suspect.

The suspect entered the Circle K on 1602 East Wooster Street and used a counterfeit $100 bill.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s standing at 6-foot and weighing 185 pounds.

He was wearing all black and blue tennis shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should call the Bowling Green Police Department at 419-352-1131 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077.

Those with information that leads to a conviction may be eligible for a reward.

