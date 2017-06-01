Findlay man gets jail time for overdose death - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay man gets jail time for overdose death

Nathan Brown (Source: WTOL) Nathan Brown (Source: WTOL)

A Findlay man will spend 7 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

Nathan Brown was found guilty in the death of Jarrod Barger.

Brown sold Barger fentanyl, on which Barger overdosed and died.

Brown has a long criminal history according to police, including prior drug trafficking convictions.

