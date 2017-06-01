What to know before sending your kids to summer camp

Schools are getting out for the summer, and parents are getting kids ready for camp.

The Wolf Creek YMCA in Maumee said there are important things parents should know before sending their children to any camp facilities.

Parents should be concerned with safety first, and ask what skills the camp counselors are equipped with.

"All of our counselors are CPR first air certified, all of our counselors and staff have that training," said Hannah Koenig, assistant day camp director at Wolf Creek YMCA. "We have certified lifeguards that come out whenever we're swimming, as just like any school or other program with kids we have emergency procedures so everyone knows what to do in case there is an emergency."

Koenig said that counselor to child ratio is important when it comes to providing the best care.

There is a one adult per ten kids ratio at Wolf Creek YMCA.

The kids that Wolf Creek serves are between ages six and twelve, and there is always an adult supervising the kids at all times.

Another aspect to consider is the physical activity of the camp and if it’s something your child can handle.

Koenig said mental exercise is just as important, which is why they offer lessons in science, art and technology.

“We're sort of working with a lot of components. and I know it's really important for parents that the learning doesn't just stop at the end of the school year so we're really looking at some fun ways to get their minds active as well,” Koenig said.

Koenig understands that parents may have their concerns when sending their kids to camp, but believes that overall it's an enriching experience for child development.

"It's important for them to come to camp because it's a good time where they may have a little more freedom than school, and they get to meet new kids and engage in activities that they might not get to do at school," Koenig said. "But they're still into working with their peers, building social skills and building character."

Camp at the YMCA of greater Toledo begins on June 5th at their various locations.

