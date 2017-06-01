Man's body found hanging out the window of Toledo home

Toledo Fire responded to a call that a man’s body was hanging out of a window of a north Toledo home Wednesday night.

Kenneth Hopkins was found hanging halfway out of the second floor window at 516 Palmer.

Crews say that it looked like he was trying to exit the window and got stuck because glass was embedded in the body.

The Lucas County Coroner's office said they are treating Hopkins’ death as suspicious, although the coroner believes the death was self-induced.

Hopkins was the bishop for Beyond the Walls Outreach, an anti-violence program.

Neighbors are lining the street around the house in memorial for Hopkins.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.