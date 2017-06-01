Woman in court for stabbing husband

A woman accused of stabbing her husband will be in court Thursday.

Shaniqua Gray stabbed her husband in the chest with a knife.

Witnesses saw the altercation happen through the open front door of Gray's home, however both Gray and her husband have not cooperated with police.

The stab wound required ten stitches to get it closed.

Gray is being charged with felonious assault.

