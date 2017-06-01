Toledo Correctional Institute officer arrested

A warden’s assistant at the Toledo Correctional Institute has been arrested.

Bryan Jameson was arrested in Hancock County on three counts of felonious assault, aggravated burglary and using a weapon while intoxicated

Jameson has since posted bond and is out of jail.

He is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the charges and the Hancock County grand jury.

Jameson has been with Toledo Correctional Institute for 23 years.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.