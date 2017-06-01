Crash into electrical pole leaves BG without power

A crash sends a woman to the hospital and leaves Bowling Green without power early Thursday morning.

Police said a woman drove into an electrical pole, knocking the pole over into other power lines and leaving half of the city without power.

The woman was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Police will be seen throughout the city to help direct traffic until all power is restored.

Police say that traffic lights are still out at Main Street and Court, and Wooster Street and Prospect.

Drivers should treat those intersections as four-way stops.

Crews say it will take them between six to ten hours to fix the electrical pole that was split in half.

