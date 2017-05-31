Sylvania STEM Center opens new facility

The Sylvania STEM centered held an open house Wednesday night to show off their new facility.

The center built the 3,500 square-foot facility to meet the growing demand from students.

“I think the Sylvania STEM Center is making a difference in the lives of young people," said Tom Burnworth, the center's first full time employee. "The center has grown so much, it wasn’t possible to manage it with only volunteers. After a lot of soul searching, I resigned my position at the Lucas County Engineer's office and become the Center’s first full time employee."

The Sylvania STEM Center is accepting applications for their 2017 summer camps. You can find the applications on their website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.