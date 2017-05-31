Man shot in the leg in Monroe Twp., two arrested by deputies

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation into a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Monroe Township.

The shooting happened at Willow Green Mobile Park just after 11:00 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, an argument erupted at one of the mobile homes between the victim and four subjects. One of the subjects pulled a handgun and shot at the victim, hitting him once in the leg.

The victim was taken to Toledo ProMedica Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The four subjects fled the scene and deputies located the alleged shooter in the 1700 block of Magnolia in Monroe Township.

Deputies arrested the 22-year-old suspect and booked him in the Monroe County Jail. An search of the residence uncovered a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, believe to be the weapon used against the victim.

The alleged shooter is charged with assault with intent to commit murder and felony gun charges.

Deputies also arrested a 23-year-old suspect they believe to be one of other three that fled the scene. He faces conspiracy charges.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734)-240-7530.

