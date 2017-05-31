Toledo finds extra money in city budget, plans investment in roads

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson delivered good news to the city of Toledo Wednesday.

In a letter, the mayor said the city had more than $5 million more in the general fund at the end of 2016 than at the end of 2015.

In a press conference, officials say some of the extra money came from income tax collections, reduced workers' compensation claims and healthcare cost savings.

With more money in the budget that originally thought, the mayor discussed how these dollars would be spent.

She says $4 million will go for capital projects. Of that, $2 million would go for residential street repaving, $500,000 for sidewalks and $1.5 million for equipment replacement.

The city will also put some of the money into a rainy day fund and reduce the transfer from the capital improvement fund from $11 million to just $3 million.

