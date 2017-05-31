TPD selling helicopter, continuing investment in drones

Toledo Police is looking to sell their helicopter to the public.

The department utilized the helicopter for patrols, finding missing persons and scouting areas around the city.

But with police investing in drone technology, the department felt it was unnecessary to pay $300,000 for needed repairs.

"[Drones are] not as labor intensive as going to a hanger and doing all of the pre-flight stuff and getting that chopper up in the air," Lt. Joe Heffernan explained.

Heffernan says the helicopter is on the market right now. They department will advertise it in different trade magazines, but no official word on how much they are asking for it.

