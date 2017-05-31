First Alert Traffic: Work on diverging diamond in Perrysburg moved up

Here's a little bit of good news for anyone who travels through the area that will soon be the diverging diamond in Perrysburg.

A big portion of the project's start date has been moved up, news that's pretty uncommon in the world of construction.

Starting on June 19th, State Route 25 between Jefferson Street and Eckel Junction Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a left turn lane from North Bound State Route 25 to North Bound I-475.

Prior to a meeting with contractors on Tuesday, this portion of the project wasn't expected to begin until the end of June or early July.

“We were able to switch around some of the phasing to get started a little earlier to try and help move things along a little better. Eventually this was going to happen, going down to one lane in each direction, we just kind of moved it up,” said ODOT project engineer Mike Benton.

While it's always good news to hear a construction project isn't delayed and actually ahead of schedule, that doesn’t mean you should get your hopes.

“Starting June 12th, we'll be restricting northbound and southbound down to one lane. We've got to get traffic onto one half of the roadway so we can build the other half, and then that will be followed by ramp closures and switching traffic to the other side,” said Benton.

To say this will have an impact on drivers is an understatement.

But like most construction projects, the end result is worth it.

