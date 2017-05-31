TPS expecting big savings with new energy efficient lightbulbs - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPS expecting big savings with new energy efficient lightbulbs

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL)

Every year, Toledo Public Schools spends nearly $7 million on its electric bill.

But that’s all about to change.

This summer, 26 schools are scheduled to get new energy-efficient interior lighting.

The district believes a change to LED bulbs will pay for itself within 2 years.

If all goes well, and savings come back as the district expects, an additional 20 buildings will be switched over within a couple years.

