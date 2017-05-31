Wood Co. Sheriff's Office investigating identical bomb threats i - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wood Co. Sheriff's Office investigating identical bomb threats in 2 towns

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Wood County Sheriff's Office is investigating two similar bombs threats that came into two small towns.

Weston reported the first threat Tuesday. The second threat came into West Millgrove Wednesday.

Both threats had similar wording. The towns both received the threats via fax. 

Authorities believe the threats are related to a nation trend of bomb threats that happened across the country during the holiday weekend.

The FBI says none of the threats they investigated nationally were credible.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly