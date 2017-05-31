Wood Co. Sheriff's Office investigating identical bomb threats in 2 towns

The Wood County Sheriff's Office is investigating two similar bombs threats that came into two small towns.

Weston reported the first threat Tuesday. The second threat came into West Millgrove Wednesday.

Both threats had similar wording. The towns both received the threats via fax.

Authorities believe the threats are related to a nation trend of bomb threats that happened across the country during the holiday weekend.

The FBI says none of the threats they investigated nationally were credible.

