Historic vessel offering tours on Maumee Rivers

Captain Tim Feasby has spent years giving lighthouse tours on Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Now Captain Feasby will give maritime tours aboard the Spirit of America 2.

The vessel is a restored 1970 Navy motorwhale. During the Vietnam War, destroyers launched the Spirit of America 2 and similar vessels to rescue sailors and occasionally pilots.

Feasby offers tours from historic to nighttime cruises.

"And that’s really relaxing, we go out and have a good time downtown," Feasby said. "And people get to see everything lit up. The skyway bridge, the bank building, beautiful."

The vessel is Coast Guard inspected. Each cruise is $15 and the boat can hold up to 19 people.

To book a cruise on the boat, visit the Maritime River Tour website.

