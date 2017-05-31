Ohio House of Representatives creates another sales tax holiday

The Ohio House Representatives passed a bill to add another sales tax holiday to our calendars.

Senate Bill 9 will establish Ohio's annual sales tax holiday to be held on the first weekend in August.

According to the Economics Center of the University of Cincinnati, consumers saved about $3.3 million in taxes during the sales tax holiday in 2015.

Overall retail sales in Ohio also increased by over six percent during August 2015, contributing to the state's economy.

The sales tax holiday falls during the most popular time families go back-to-school shopping to help them save money on purchases necessary to get their children off on the right foot for the beginning of the school year.

The legislation exempts the purchase of clothing, school supplies, and instructional materials from the sales and use tax during the weekend.

Clothing has a limit of $75 while school supplies have a limit of $20.

