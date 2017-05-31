Metroparks of the Toledo Area in Ottawa Hills wins best dressed award

The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) announced the winners of the 2017 Best Dressed Public Safety Awards on Wednesday.

The Metroparks of the Toledo Area in Ottawa Hills and Superior Uniform Sales took the award in the category of departments with less than 100 officers.

The awards recognize the vital role uniforms play in law enforcement and public safety.

Both the departments and the suppliers of the uniform program are being honored.

"Officers and first responders are an icon of safety, and their unifroms are a critical component of making them recognizable and approachable to the public," said Neal Waters, president of NAUMD.

The 2017 NAUMD winners were determined by a panel of fashion industry experts.

Points were awarded for application of new technology, originality, meeting client objectives and the overall design.

The Toledo Metroparks were the only winners from the area.

