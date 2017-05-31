No one injured after reports of gunfire in Findlay

Findlay police responded to reports of gunfire Tuesday evening.

Residents on the 400 block of Eben Avenue said they heard multiple gunshots in the area. They reported seeing multiple men in the area around the time of the shooting, but no suspects have been identified.

Several shell casings were found on the scene as well as suspected drug paraphernalia.

Police said they found no evidence indicating that anyone was shot. No one has sought medical treatment for a bullet wound.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150 or the Findlay-Hancock County Crimestoppers at 419-425-8477.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if their information leads to an arrest and conviction.

