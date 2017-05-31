Sylvania lawyer gets license taken away for life

A Sylvania lawyer has been disbarred by the Ohio Supreme Court after failing to comply with the orders of his existing suspension.

The Supreme Court voted 4-3 to take away Beauregard Maximillion Harvey's law license.

Harvey's history of misconduct led the Court to believe that taking away his license was the best course of action.

Harvey had been suspended by the Court three times since 2012.

His offenses included neglect in handling 12 bankruptcy matters and misconduct with four client matters.

The Court held Harvey in contempt for not complying with the terms of his suspension in 2015.

Harvey is banned from ever practicing law again.

