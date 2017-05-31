Tiger Ridge owner makes bid to get big cats back

The owner of an exotic animal farm in Wood County is waiting to hear if he will be getting his animals back.

The Department of Agriculture took four tigers away from Kenny Hetrick more than two years ago.

The department said Hetrick did not have a permit for the animals and that he ignored the department’s warnings to get one.

Hetrick has argued in court that the animals would be happier back at his farm Tiger Ridge instead of the Florida facility where they currently reside.

A Wood County judge agreed with Hetrick and ordered that the animals be returned to Tiger Ridge.

The Department of Agriculture has since appealed that decision.

Both the Department of Agriculture and Hetrick will make their final statements to an appeals judge to plead their case.

